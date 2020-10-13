Evelyn Forbes Harvell, 100, of Portsmouth, VA, passed into the arms of Jesus on October 11, 2020.Born in Rockbridge County, VA, she was the daughter of the late Wallace G. and Nellie P. Forbes and the widow of George Washington Harvell, Jr. She was retired as a Paymaster from Virginia Chemical.Left to cherish her memory: her son, George W. Harvell and his wife, Frances; sisters, Lena E. Wiechert of Maitland, FL and Elizabeth Bernhardt of Winter Springs, FL; and grandchildren, Christian M. Harvell, George "Max" Harvell and his wife, Carrie, and Justin E. Harvell.The family will receive friends at Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy. Chapel on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m., followed by a committal service at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Condolences may be offered to the family at: