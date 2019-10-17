|
Evelyn Gaynell Hogge Ramsdell, 92, passed away in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Evelyn was born in Danville, VA to the late Lacy and Katie Ferguson. She was one of eight siblings and is predeceased by two husbands, George H. Hogge, Sr. and Paul R. Ramsdell. She is cherished in memory by her son, George H. Hogge, Jr. and his wife, Brenda, and daughter, Sherran Williams; a sister, Violet Cox of Georgia and four grandsons. She retired as a bank teller with Bank of America and in her spare time she loved spending time with her family and working puzzles. The family would like to thank and recognize Clara Ravenell and her wonderful and caring staff for the love they showed mom.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11am, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home with burial to immediately follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. Chaplain James Ravenell will be officiating the service. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 17, 2019