The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Rosewood Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Hogge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn G. Hogge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn G. Hogge Obituary
Evelyn Gaynell Hogge Ramsdell, 92, passed away in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Evelyn was born in Danville, VA to the late Lacy and Katie Ferguson. She was one of eight siblings and is predeceased by two husbands, George H. Hogge, Sr. and Paul R. Ramsdell. She is cherished in memory by her son, George H. Hogge, Jr. and his wife, Brenda, and daughter, Sherran Williams; a sister, Violet Cox of Georgia and four grandsons. She retired as a bank teller with Bank of America and in her spare time she loved spending time with her family and working puzzles. The family would like to thank and recognize Clara Ravenell and her wonderful and caring staff for the love they showed mom.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11am, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home with burial to immediately follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. Chaplain James Ravenell will be officiating the service. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now