The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn O'Dell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn G. O'Dell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn G. O'Dell Obituary
Evelyn G. O'Dell, 84, of Bells Island, NC passed peacefully on January 6, 2020. She was the youngest daughter of Robert and Mary Gaskins.

Evelyn was a bookkeeper at several automotive dealerships and in later years, worked for her son John, at Soundside Automotive, until her retirement in 2015. She enjoyed gardening, numerous arts and crafts, and socializing with her family and friends. Her smile and compassion for life washed over all that knew her.

Evelyn is survived by her son, John O'Dell of Grandy, NC; her sister, Rae Spencer of Belhaven, NC; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, "John Henry" and her sister, Faye Reid.

A memorial service in Evelyn's honor will be held at 11:00am Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel, at 1485 Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach. Memorial gifts in Evelyn O'Dell's honor can be sent to the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Dept., 121 Shawboro Road, Moyock, NC 27958. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -