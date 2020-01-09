|
|
Evelyn G. O'Dell, 84, of Bells Island, NC passed peacefully on January 6, 2020. She was the youngest daughter of Robert and Mary Gaskins.
Evelyn was a bookkeeper at several automotive dealerships and in later years, worked for her son John, at Soundside Automotive, until her retirement in 2015. She enjoyed gardening, numerous arts and crafts, and socializing with her family and friends. Her smile and compassion for life washed over all that knew her.
Evelyn is survived by her son, John O'Dell of Grandy, NC; her sister, Rae Spencer of Belhaven, NC; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, "John Henry" and her sister, Faye Reid.
A memorial service in Evelyn's honor will be held at 11:00am Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel, at 1485 Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach. Memorial gifts in Evelyn O'Dell's honor can be sent to the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Dept., 121 Shawboro Road, Moyock, NC 27958. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 9, 2020