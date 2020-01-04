|
PORTSMOUTH - Evelyn Roesen Gup Newman, 92, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Beth Sholom Village. She was born in Portsmouth on March 10, 1927 to the late Maxwell and Ida Roesen, and was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and ODU with a Master's Degree. Evelyn retired as a guidance counselor for the Portsmouth Public School system, after 25 years of service. She was a lifetime member of the Gomley Chesed congregation and Sisterhood; also one of the last Gomley Girls.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerome Gup; her second husband, Dr. Frank Newman; a sister, Ella Jean Richmon; and two brothers, Burnley and Lawrence Roesen.
She is survived by her daughter, Marcia G. Klioze; sons, Gary Gup and wife Debbie, and Dr. Ronald Gup and wife Susan; son in-law, Larry Klioze; sister in-law, Linda Roesen; grandchildren, Daniel Klioze and Lauren, Brian Klioze and Jen, Julianna Klioze, Jennifer Holmes and Heather, Michael Gup, Mason Gup, Emily Gup; great grandchildren, Cheney, Nick, Emma, Kendra and Lucas; and a devoted niece, Ilene Richmon.
The family would like to thank the staff of Beth Sholom Village and her devoted caregiver, Emma White.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to United Jewish Federation of Tidewater, 7300 Newport Ave., Norfolk, 23505.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Gomley Chesed Cemetery. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling these arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 4, 2020