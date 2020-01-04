The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Graveside service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:30 PM
Gomley Chesed Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Gup Newman


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Gup Newman Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Evelyn Roesen Gup Newman, 92, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Beth Sholom Village. She was born in Portsmouth on March 10, 1927 to the late Maxwell and Ida Roesen, and was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and ODU with a Master's Degree. Evelyn retired as a guidance counselor for the Portsmouth Public School system, after 25 years of service. She was a lifetime member of the Gomley Chesed congregation and Sisterhood; also one of the last Gomley Girls.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerome Gup; her second husband, Dr. Frank Newman; a sister, Ella Jean Richmon; and two brothers, Burnley and Lawrence Roesen.

She is survived by her daughter, Marcia G. Klioze; sons, Gary Gup and wife Debbie, and Dr. Ronald Gup and wife Susan; son in-law, Larry Klioze; sister in-law, Linda Roesen; grandchildren, Daniel Klioze and Lauren, Brian Klioze and Jen, Julianna Klioze, Jennifer Holmes and Heather, Michael Gup, Mason Gup, Emily Gup; great grandchildren, Cheney, Nick, Emma, Kendra and Lucas; and a devoted niece, Ilene Richmon.

The family would like to thank the staff of Beth Sholom Village and her devoted caregiver, Emma White.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to United Jewish Federation of Tidewater, 7300 Newport Ave., Norfolk, 23505.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Gomley Chesed Cemetery. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling these arrangements.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -