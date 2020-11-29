Evelyn Louise Harford Ellis passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020 with family by her side. She was born August 2, 1929 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Mark Henry Harford and Ada Shalhoup Harford.
Evelyn was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Walter E. "Buddy" Ellis, Jr. in 2005. She was also predeceased by her sister Mildred Harford Christensen, and her two brothers, Mark Henry Harford, Jr. and Louis Samuel Harford IV.
Evelyn is survived by her very devoted children Cynthia E. Stroud (James), Marsha L. Ellis, Pamela E. Schell (Donald), Walter E. Ellis, III (Donna), and Mark Christopher Ellis (Laura). She was a wonderful grandma to nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Survivors also include her sisters Betty Ann Fitzpatrick and Adel Harford Williams, and sister-in-law Mary Lineberry Harford, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Evelyn worked as a medical receptionist, and alongside her husband at Buddy's Bait Barn and later at The Quarterdeck Restaurant. Also, at Robbins Corner Grocery, and finally at VIADA where she retired in 2011.
Evelyn loved all babies, working in her yard, and shopping for decorative items for her home. Although she did not really love to cook, all her children will tell you she was the best darn cook around. She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her.
The family wishes to thank Lake Taylor Transitional Hospital for their loving care of our Mom the past two years, especially the nursing staff and caregivers on Dogwood. A special thank you to Becki who would facetime weekly with all five of her children. She truly was our lifeline to our Mom. Thank you also to Freda H. Gordon Hospice and Palliative Care for their guidance and care.
A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Evelyn's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
, Lake Taylor Transitional Hospital at www.laketaylor.org
, or Freda H. Gordon Hospice and Palliative Care at www.hpctidewater.org
.
Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.vacremationsociety.com