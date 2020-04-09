|
Dr. Evelyn Harris Wigglesworth-Brown of Chesapeake, Virginia answered the call from her Angels on April 4, 2020. She was 77 years old and lived a full, fruitful and fun-loving life. She was affectionately known as "Happy Feet" because when the music started, so did she. She turned her gifts and talents into a career driven by service to others. She was an outstanding educator and mentor, shaping and enriching the careers and lives of many students and colleagues. With "a presence that ran from fearless to angelic," Dr. Wigglesworth-Brown led with kindness, humility and compassion, providing warmth and joy to her legions of friends and colleagues. She was a beautiful, eloquent and graceful lady, who exuded wisdom and perspective.
Dr. Wigglesworth-Brown was born and raised in Norfolk, Virginia to Mr. Alvin B. Harris and Mrs. Minnie L. Harris. She is survived by her husband, Grady Brown Jr.; her loving son, Colonel (RET) Jamal E. Wigglesworth (Kay) of Richmond, Virginia; and grandchildren, Tyler, Andrew and Ryan. She has one sibling, Mrs. Barbara Lawson (Gregory) of Antioch, California; four bonus adult children, Larzell Brown of Seattle, Washington; Lolitta Gordone of Chesapeake, Virginia; Richetta Brown of Chesapeake, Virginia and Lavett Brown of Suffolk, Virginia; and several bonus grandchildren who all blessed her full exciting life.
Dr. Wigglesworth-Brown graduated from Booker T. Washington High School (1960), Hampton University (1964), Brooklyn College (1973), Old Dominion University (1981) and Virginia Tech (Doctoral Fellowship, 1983). She was an Educator and taught elementary school early in her career. She became a University Counselor at Norfolk State in 1975 and authored the first Student Affairs Grant for a Comprehensive Student Development Program. Dr. Wigglesworth-Brown was later appointed Dean of Student Retention and Director of Assessment. In 1995, she left Norfolk State University for a promotion at Elizabeth City State University where she served as Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs. After the death of her mother, she accepted the position of Director of Student Development at Thomas Nelson Community College. She retired from Thomas Nelson Community College in 2002.
She served on the Board of Directors for the United Way and Peninsula Chapter Community Improvement. She was a Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, a member of Chesapeake Women's Club, Chesapeake Democratic Committee, Norfolk Chapter of The Links, Incorporated and former member of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women. She received numerous awards and accommodations for her community service, work as a student counselor, and writer.
Due to the current nationwide health crisis, a funeral service, with immediate family members only, will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 120 Berkley Avenue, Norfolk, Virginia. Dr. Evelyn Harris Wigglesworth-Brown's viewing is Thursday April 9, 2020 between 12:00p.m.-6:00p.m. Please remember COVID 19 protocols are in place. Flowers can be sent to Metropolitan Funeral Service, 120 W. Berkley Avenue, Norfolk, Virginia 23523. Cards can be sent to the home, 1608 Higgins Avenue, Chesapeake, Virginia 23324. A full memorial tribute to the legacy of Dr. Evelyn Wigglesworth-Brown will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 9, 2020