Evelyn Holcomb Price, 73, passed away after a long, 15 year courageous fight with cancer on January 20, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Robert Lee and Evelyn Wynn Holcomb. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Sarah P. Hamilton. Evelyn was a kind, gentle and selfless woman who always put others before herself. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who loved spending time with her family. Evelyn was a longtime member at Great Neck Baptist Church, Virginia Beach.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 53 years, Phillip Wade Price; son, Phillip L. Price (Kate); grandchildren, Will Price and Julianna Hamilton; sisters, Mary Ann Murden and Diana Jones; and numerous other loving family and friends.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-7:30pm. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may view the service if unable to attend or leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22, 2020