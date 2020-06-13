Evelyn L. Berger
1923 - 2020
Evelyn Liskin Berger born in Brooklyn, NY to Ida and Joseph Liskin February 13, 1923, passed away June 10 at the age of 97. She accompanied her husband, James Berger, M.D., an Army surgeon throughout the country until settling with her family in Norfolk in 1954. She was an avid cook, a passionate and devoted mother to her 3 children and fully supported her husband's career in medicine. She retained her avid "Brooklyn" spirit throughout her life no matter what her life circumstances or health, and was an incredibly strong and positive influence on her family. She managed to have a sense of humor and presence of mind even to her last moments. Her entire family considered themselves blessed to have had her presence in the family for so many years. She is survived by Keith (DeShawna) Berger, Jeff (Debbie) Berger, and Margie Berger, 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 13, 2020.
