1/
Evelyn M. Embry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 2nd, 2020 Heaven gained a new angel with the passing of Evelyn M Embry. She lost her battle with Cancer. She was preceded by her parents James J Heston and Marie E Heston and by her husband William A Embry. Evelyn taught for over 40 years until her retirement in 2007. She belonged to the UMW in Kinsale, VA. She volunteered at Riverside Tappahannock Hospital. She was beloved by the community and so many others across the country. She is survived by her two daughters Stephanie L Embry and Megan C Partin, her granddaughter Emmalie V Knoll. Her brother James J Heston II and his wife Nancy G Heston with their two sons. Her sister-in-law Linda E McDougal with her two sons. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Kinsale, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family has designated St. Paul's Catholic Church Building Fund, 7808 Cople Hwy, Hague, VA 22469 for memorial contributions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved