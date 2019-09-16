The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation
1110 North Great Neck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-4736
For more information about
Evelyn Catlin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Catlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Marie Catlin


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Marie Catlin Obituary
Evelyn Marie (LeClaire) Catlin, 97, was born on June 7, 1922, in Lackawanna, PA, to the late Eugene and Mabel LeClaire. Evelyn went to be with the Lord on September 13, 2019, at her home in Virginia Beach, VA. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert W. Catlin, Sr. Evelyn worked as the school secretary at Fostertown Elementary School, Newburgh, NY, School District, from 1962 to 1986. She is survived by her children Robert W. Catlin, Jr., (Rebecca), Donna Andre (Evans), and Debra Copeletti (Peter); her grandchildren Christopher Catlin, Jennifer Catlin (Andrew Coyle), Elizabeth Willenbrink (Eric), and Jesse Andre (Rosalie); and her great grandchildren Teagan Catlin, Scarlet Catlin-Coyle, and Ethan Willenbrink. She was loved by all.

At Evelyn's request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. Donations in Evelyn's memory can be sent to Samaritan's Purse, P. O. Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607, or to Haygood United Methodist Church, 4713 Haygood Road, Virginia Beach, VA, 23455.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of National Cremation
Download Now