Evelyn Marie (LeClaire) Catlin, 97, was born on June 7, 1922, in Lackawanna, PA, to the late Eugene and Mabel LeClaire. Evelyn went to be with the Lord on September 13, 2019, at her home in Virginia Beach, VA. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert W. Catlin, Sr. Evelyn worked as the school secretary at Fostertown Elementary School, Newburgh, NY, School District, from 1962 to 1986. She is survived by her children Robert W. Catlin, Jr., (Rebecca), Donna Andre (Evans), and Debra Copeletti (Peter); her grandchildren Christopher Catlin, Jennifer Catlin (Andrew Coyle), Elizabeth Willenbrink (Eric), and Jesse Andre (Rosalie); and her great grandchildren Teagan Catlin, Scarlet Catlin-Coyle, and Ethan Willenbrink. She was loved by all.
At Evelyn's request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. Donations in Evelyn's memory can be sent to Samaritan's Purse, P. O. Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607, or to Haygood United Methodist Church, 4713 Haygood Road, Virginia Beach, VA, 23455.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 16, 2019