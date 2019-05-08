|
Evelyn N. Larkin, 81, of Chesapeake passed away May 1, 2019, at home surrounded by family. She was born in Princess Anne County to the late George & Melissa Williams. She graduated 1956, Princess Anne County Training School & retired US Postal Service. She was a member at Rehoboth Lighthouse Full Gospel Church in Haverhill, MA for 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Larkin, her grandchildren, the beach, traveling, and gardening. Predeceased by her son, Ronald Dotson; brother, Johnson â€œJackâ€ Williams. Evelyn, a caring and loving person was loved and will be missed by her husband, Theodore D Larkin III; daughters, Patrice Dotson, Catrina Battle (Louis); grandchildren, Chase Cruz, Sydney Battle, Courtney Battle, and Avery Battle; five siblings; family, and friends. Graveside service 9am, May 10th, Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. Visitation 5pm-7pm, May 9th. Beach Funeral Services, Virginia Beach. Contributions in her memory may be made to Alzheimerâ€™s Association at and Comfort Care Home Health & Hospice, Chesapeake. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 8, 2019