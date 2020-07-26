Evelyn Raymal Lunn of Norfolk, Virginia, passed away at DePaul Medical Center in Norfolk, Virginia on July 17, 2020, after a short illness of pneumonia combined with the Covid-19 virus. She was born on November 19, 1924 in Washington, D. C. and was the daughter of Earl Dean Kinney and Margie Louise Morris Kinney. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Paul Lunn.
Evelyn spent her childhood in Washington as well as Wheeling, West Virginia before moving to Norfolk as a teenager. She and Charlie were married on September 10, 1941 and spent many happy years together before his death in 2000. As a Navy wife, she kept her home and family afloat during the tumultuous times of World War II while Charlie served aboard the USS Yorktown as well as during the rest of his naval career and subsequent civilian career with the Virginia State Health Departments in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Hampton. She resided in the Bayview area of Norfolk for over 70 years and was a long time member of Third Presbyterian Church. A breast cancer survivor of over 50 years, she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family.
She is survived by a large and extended family: daughter Diana Lunn Carter and husband Michael Carter of Chesapeake, Virginia; son M. Dean Lunn and wife Diane Selover Lunn of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and daughter Cheryl Lunn Hughes and husband Donald Hughes of Bradenton, Florida; grandchildren Douglas Howlett Jr., Christopher Howlett and wife Susan, Bryan Howlett and Joanne Williams, Michael Carter Jr. and wife Lisa, Jeffrey Carter and wife Teresa, Kimberly Lunn Radi and husband John, Melissa Lunn Porter and husband Kevin, Dean Paul Lunn, Allison Hughes Cameron and husband Ronald, Kirk Hughes and wife Erika, Todd Hughes and wife Kristen, Courtney McGowen and husband Douglas; and great-grandchildren Logan Howlett, Cade Howlett, Zenna Howlett, Tiffany Carter, Courtney Carter, Tyler Williams, Baleigh Williams, Matthew Radi, Cameron Radi, Nicholas Radi, Ella Porter, Kyle Porter, Carleigh Cameron, Dylan Hughes, Katherine Hughes, Chris Henry, Kaitlyn Yost, T.J. Yost, Natalie Yost, Emily Yost, and Lyla McGowen.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date and the ashes of both Evelyn and her husband Charlie will be interred together at Rosewood Memorial Park in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Share your condolences with the family at www.vacremationsociety.com