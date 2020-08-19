PORTSMOUTH- Evelyn R. West, 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, John F. "Buddy" West, Jr., and her son, John F. West III, all having lived their entire lives in Portsmouth, VA.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cynthia W. Clarke (David) of Virginia Beach; grandson, Bryan C. Cullifer (Mirian) of Orlando, FL; granddaughter, Cathy L. Kahler of Virginia Beach; two great grandchildren, Keaton Kahler and Joshua Cullifer; and four nieces, Shirley Fritz, Judy Mustard, Brenda Ponton and Sandra Bunch.
The family wishes to express its deepest gratitude to the wonderful caregivers and staff in the memory care unit of Commonwealth Senior Living at The Ballentine Norfolk and to Heartland Hospice for the loving kindness and care they all provided. A graveside service and burial will be conducted at 2 PM on Thursday, Aug. 20, at Olive Branch Cemetery in Portsmouth. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is in charge. www.SturtevantFH.com