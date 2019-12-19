|
of Sunbury, NC, died on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk, Virginia. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at New Middle Swamp Missionary Baptist Church, at 790 Middle Swamp Rd., Corapeake, NC. Visitation with the family and viewing of the body will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., at New Middle Swamp Missionary Baptist Church. Professional services with dignity have been entrusted to Crocker Funeral Home, Inc.
