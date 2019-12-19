The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
CROCKER FUNERAL HOME - SUFFOLK
900 East Washington Street
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-7443
Evelyn Jones
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Middle Swamp Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
New Middle Swamp Missionary Baptist Church
790 Middle Swamp Rd.
Corapeake, NC
Evelyn Stallings Jones


1928 - 2019
Evelyn Stallings Jones Obituary
of Sunbury, NC, died on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk, Virginia. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at New Middle Swamp Missionary Baptist Church, at 790 Middle Swamp Rd., Corapeake, NC. Visitation with the family and viewing of the body will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., at New Middle Swamp Missionary Baptist Church. Professional services with dignity have been entrusted to Crocker Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 19, 2019
