On Wednesday, December 25, 2019 our darling dear Evelyn Vera Fields Williams departed this life to be with the Lord. Evelyn taught in the Norfolk Public School system where she retired. She is a member of New Central Baptist Church. Survived to cherish her memory are daughter, Sylvia Butler (William) and a host of other relatives. A funeral service will be held 12 noon, Friday, January 3, 2019 at New Central Baptist Church, Norfolk, Va. A wake will be held January 2, from 6-8pm at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 31, 2019