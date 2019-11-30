The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Liberty Spring Christian Church
4213 Whaleyville Blvd
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
in the church cemetery
Evelyn W. Baines Obituary
Evelyn W. Baines "EL", 83, went to be with the Lord on November 27, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Pauline V and Joseph Baugham. She was predeceased by her husband Aaron L. Baines. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Evelyn was a member of Liberty Spring Christian, the Liberty Springers and for a lifetime she cared for her family while Aaron was farming the land.

She is survived by her daughters Peggy Hill of Colorado Springs, Co, and Diana Jones (VJ) of Suffolk, sons Mike Whitehurst (Nan) of Courtland and David Whitehurst (Terri) of Suffolk; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; sister Katherine Dunlow.

A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM by Rev. Allen Lancaster at Liberty Spring Christian Church, 4213 Whaleyville Blvd, Suffolk VA 23434, burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. R. W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, Suffolk is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 30, 2019
