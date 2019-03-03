The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Evelyn Miller
Evelyn Wood Miller, 92, passed away on Feb. 28, 2019. She was a retired bookeeper from Frederick B. Hill & Co. in Norfolk and was a faithful member of Avalon Church of Christ.Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 42 years, Merritt K. Miller; daughter, Janice Jones and her husband Edward; grandchildren, Steven, Jeremy, and Ryan Jones, Amy Ruddy, and Robert Rooks III; and 12 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Joe Wood; mother, Bessie Heffington; son, Robert Rooks Jr., and sister, Eloise Dyer.The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Tues. March 5, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. A service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wed. March 6, 2019 at Avalon Church of Christ, 844 Woodstock Rd., Virginia Beach with burial to follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2019
