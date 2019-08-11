|
Evelyn Werth Evans, 93, died August 9, 2019. Evelyn was born in Norfolk to the late Benjamin Werth and Jennie Soroko Werth Furman.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mark Evans and his wife, Vickie, Nancy Evans and her husband, Warren Stewart, and Rod Evans; brother, Morris â€œBuddyâ€ Werth; grandchildren, Heather Evans and Lisa Phillips; great-grandchildren, Keller, Ayden, and Amiee ; niece, Gillian Werth; and a host of other family and friends.
Services will be private. The children would like to thank the staff at Beth Sholom for their loving and compassionate care they provided their mother. Memorial donations may be made to Beth Shalom. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019