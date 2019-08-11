Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Werth Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Werth Evans Obituary
Evelyn Werth Evans, 93, died August 9, 2019. Evelyn was born in Norfolk to the late Benjamin Werth and Jennie Soroko Werth Furman.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mark Evans and his wife, Vickie, Nancy Evans and her husband, Warren Stewart, and Rod Evans; brother, Morris â€œBuddyâ€ Werth; grandchildren, Heather Evans and Lisa Phillips; great-grandchildren, Keller, Ayden, and Amiee ; niece, Gillian Werth; and a host of other family and friends.

Services will be private. The children would like to thank the staff at Beth Sholom for their loving and compassionate care they provided their mother. Memorial donations may be made to Beth Shalom. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.