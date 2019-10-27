|
|
Evelyn Winn Holcombe, 98, went to be with the Lord Friday, October 25, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, VA to the late William N. and Ola Baines Winn, and also predeceased by her husband Robert Lee Holcombe; granddaughter, Sarah Price Hamilton; and son-in-law, Gilbert Jones. She was a former clerk at Atschul's Department Store and charter member of Fairview Baptist Church where she formerly taught Sunday School.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Mary Ann Murden and her husband Wayne, Diana H. Jones, and Evelyn H. Price and her husband Wade; 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and dear friends.
The family will receive friends Monday, October 28, 2019 from 10-11am at Fairview Baptist Church, 1204 Tatemstown Rd. Chesapeake, with a funeral service beginning at 11am. Burial will be in Rosewood Memorial Park. The family suggests memorial donations may be made to the Missions Fund at Fairview Baptist Church. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019