The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fairview Baptist Church
1204 Tatemstown Rd.
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairview Baptist Church
1204 Tatemstown Rd.
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Holcombe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Winn Holcombe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Winn Holcombe Obituary
Evelyn Winn Holcombe, 98, went to be with the Lord Friday, October 25, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, VA to the late William N. and Ola Baines Winn, and also predeceased by her husband Robert Lee Holcombe; granddaughter, Sarah Price Hamilton; and son-in-law, Gilbert Jones. She was a former clerk at Atschul's Department Store and charter member of Fairview Baptist Church where she formerly taught Sunday School.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Mary Ann Murden and her husband Wayne, Diana H. Jones, and Evelyn H. Price and her husband Wade; 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and dear friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, October 28, 2019 from 10-11am at Fairview Baptist Church, 1204 Tatemstown Rd. Chesapeake, with a funeral service beginning at 11am. Burial will be in Rosewood Memorial Park. The family suggests memorial donations may be made to the Missions Fund at Fairview Baptist Church. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now