Everett Ray Johnson III (EJ) entered into eternal rest on May 9, 2019 at his home in Los Angeles, California. He is predeceased by his mother Mary H. Johnson.Everett attended Norfolk Public Schools and graduated from Norfolk State University with a degree in Mass Communications. Everett was a talent agent for William Morris Endeavors and traveled the world supporting his clients. Everett was a member of First Baptist Church Bute Street and attended services whenever he was in town. He is survived by his father CDR Everett Ray Johnson Jr. (RET), two sisters, brother, grandmother and a host of loving relatives and close friends. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church 418 Bute Street, Norfolk, VA 23510. Sat. May 18, 2019 @ 1:00 pm
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 16, 2019