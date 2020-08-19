Evon Rasberry Rice, 85 entered her heavenly rest with God on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Eddie Carmen Rasberry and Doris Ricks Rasberry, her sister Claudia Rasberry Gardner and her brother Eddie Rasberry, Jr.
She is survived by her husband Ray, having recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. She is also survived by her sons Craig (Kathy), Mark (Mary) and Brian. In addition, she had 4 grandchildren (Emma, Kelsey, Collin and Chris), 2 great-grandchildren (Sawyer and Mary Austin) and 1 more on the way. She is also survived by her sister Judi R. Gettier (Glen) and Brother-In-Law Thurman Gardner along with many nieces and nephews
In her early life, Evon survived scarlet fever at age 4 and Osteomyelitis in her left leg at age 14. She was a 1952 graduate of Maury High School and went on to the College of William and Mary, Norfolk Division. She enjoyed a long and successful career at GMAC and retired in 1992.
Evon grew up attending Park Place Baptist Church in Norfolk and was a member at Kempsville Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School, played piano and was an assistant on the youth floor for several years. She also lead a "hair cutting" ministry at Kempsville Baptist Church during the "Beetles Era", volunteering to cut children's hair, which made many parents happy.
Having a Servant's heart, she faithfully used the talents God blessed her with to the benefit of others. Evon was a founding member and one-time president of the Point-O-View Garden Club. In addition to her passion for sewing, she loved cooking and doing crafts. She had a strong artistic talent and even designed the plans for their home in Cypress Point. As a founding member of the Cypress Point Circle of Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, Evon sewed and delivered over 8,000 bears that were given to the children who were patients of the hospital. Her devoted service to that organization included over 17,000 hours.
Evon enjoyed spending time with her husband and family while always keeping the family spirit alive. She and her sisters made annual trips to North Carolina to visit their cousins.
She always strived for peace and harmony. She was a good wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all. Evon was always honest and truthful, faithfully seeking to be the best person she could be. Her love of music was special and her children and grandchildren will carry on that love.
Although she was challenged with Lupus and a number of other medical conditions, she never gave up hope to have the best life ever.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 29, at 3 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Chapel, Princess Anne Chapel, at 3445 Princess Anne Rd. Virginia Beach, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters PO Box 2156 Norfolk, Virginia 23501-2156. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.