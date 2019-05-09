|
|
Evone Winborne Chisman was born September 9, 1959 in Portsmouth, Virginia. She was a graduate of Churchland High School. She attended the Portsmouth Public Schools. Evone was a very caring and compassionate person. She was a daycare teacher for over 30 years. She taught at Kinder Care and her last position was assistant director for Walking In the Promise Day Care. Evone leaves her beloved husband, Stafford Sinclair Chisman of 39 years of marriage. Every child she taught was her child. She leaves a host of siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. She will be greatly missed. Viewing will be held on Friday from 4 â€" 5 pm at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N George Washington Hwy., Chesapeake with a wake service from 5 â€" 7pm. A life celebration service will be held at 11 am on Saturday at New Mount Olivet Baptist Church, 1000 County Street, Portsmouth, VA. J. T. Fisher Funeral Services is in charge.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 9, 2019