Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evone Chisman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evone Celleste Winborne Chisman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evone Celleste Winborne Chisman Obituary
Evone Winborne Chisman was born September 9, 1959 in Portsmouth, Virginia. She was a graduate of Churchland High School. She attended the Portsmouth Public Schools. Evone was a very caring and compassionate person. She was a daycare teacher for over 30 years. She taught at Kinder Care and her last position was assistant director for Walking In the Promise Day Care. Evone leaves her beloved husband, Stafford Sinclair Chisman of 39 years of marriage. Every child she taught was her child. She leaves a host of siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. She will be greatly missed. Viewing will be held on Friday from 4 â€" 5 pm at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N George Washington Hwy., Chesapeake with a wake service from 5 â€" 7pm. A life celebration service will be held at 11 am on Saturday at New Mount Olivet Baptist Church, 1000 County Street, Portsmouth, VA. J. T. Fisher Funeral Services is in charge.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.