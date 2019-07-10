|
|
69, passed away on July 2, 2019 peacefully at her residence. She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, JaNine Hunter (Isaac) and JaNina Satterfield (Melvin), one son Shawn Hunt-Sivels; one sister, three brothers, seven grandchildren Brandon, Trimale, Shelby, Tiarra, Brandi, Jewel, Jade, five great-grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by one grandchild, Michael Hunt, her parents Catherine and Edward Hunt, Sr. A funeral will be held Thursday at 12noon in Zion Bethel United Church-Christ. Steele-Bullock Funeral Home is handling the arrangement. Viewing will be held Wednesday from 12-5pm. Family and friends may assemble at the residence for the processional to the church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 10, 2019