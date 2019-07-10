The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steele-Bullock Funeral Home
3950 Turnpike Road
Portsmouth, VA 23701
757-398-9100
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Steele-Bullock Funeral Home
3950 Turnpike Road
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Zion Bethel United Church-Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Evora Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evora Brenda Hunt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evora Brenda Hunt Obituary
69, passed away on July 2, 2019 peacefully at her residence. She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, JaNine Hunter (Isaac) and JaNina Satterfield (Melvin), one son Shawn Hunt-Sivels; one sister, three brothers, seven grandchildren Brandon, Trimale, Shelby, Tiarra, Brandi, Jewel, Jade, five great-grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by one grandchild, Michael Hunt, her parents Catherine and Edward Hunt, Sr. A funeral will be held Thursday at 12noon in Zion Bethel United Church-Christ. Steele-Bullock Funeral Home is handling the arrangement. Viewing will be held Wednesday from 12-5pm. Family and friends may assemble at the residence for the processional to the church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Steele-Bullock Funeral Home
Download Now