"She was a rare flower among us. Beautifully she died..."



'He will wipe every tear from our eyes... no more death or mourning, or crying or pain...' On Thursday, September 10, 2020 Evora Stephens Crowell was embraced by His words as she entered into eternal rest at Sentara Obici Hospital, Suffolk, VA. She was born on January 3, 1934 in Como, NC to the late Sebastian Calbot Stephens and Jennie Barham Stephens. Her age at death was 86.



"Beautifully she lived..."



Evora, or "Aunt E" as she was affectionately referenced by her niece Deborah as a toddler, came to be known as "E" or "Aunt E" by coworkers, friends and family. She was educated in the Hertford County Schools and continued her education at North Carolina Central University, graduating in 1956 with a BS degree in Education. She was employed as a teacher with the Hertford County School System for 37 years (1956-1993) until her retirement. Evora joined Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Como, NC at an early age and was a lifelong member, active throughout her life in many aspects of Church organizations and committees, most notably the direction of Vacation Bible School. Evora was married to Raymond Crowell, until his death in 2015. Little known, she was an avid basketball fan (NBA League PASS level) specifically a staunch supporter of the San Antonio Spurs. She thoroughly enjoyed weekly, spirited conversations with her nephew-in-law, Bill about the games and her favorite Spurs players.



"She cherished her family..."



Evora was a Servant - a diligent, proficient caretaker and advocate for her family. She was described by coworkers as "A perfectionist - all I's dotted and T's crossed" in every facet of her job and life. This carried over to her roles as caregiver for both of her parents and husband.



Evora's eldest brother, George W. Stephens, Sr. is deceased. She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Deborah Stephens Banks (William) Virginia Beach, VA; Stacey Stephens Chamblee (Yardley) Eure, NC; Amecia D. Stephens, Waldorf MD; William S. Stephens (Venessa) Como, NC: Chad M. Stephens, Sr. (Rosalie) Ahoskie, NC; George W. Stephens, Jr. (Latoya) Eure, NC. One brother: Herman L. Stephens (Ruth) resides in Issue, MD.



There are people we who count on, whose wisdom and caring help everything work out just right - Wonderful people who shine in our lives with their gentle and beautiful light. This was My Aunt E.



Graveside services will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, 11:00 AM for family members only (due to COVID 19) at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 346 Boones Bridge Road, Como, NC with visitation Thursday, September 17, 2020 2:00-7:00 PM, Reynolds Funeral Home, 321 Maple Street, Ahoskie, NC.



