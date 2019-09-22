|
|
It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Franklin Hill Brinkley; devoted husband, father and grandfather on August 30. He left surrounded by his family at his home in Las Vegas at the age of 76. Born in Tennessee to John Clifton and Opal Hill Brinkley, he graduated Harriman High School before entering the US Navy. He proudly served 23 years during which he served in Vietnam after having met the love of his life, June, on a blind date in 1967. Hill and June raised 3 girls, Nicole, Katie, and Victoria in Norfolk, VA. After retirement, he graduated Norfolk State University and spent his free time giving back to the community by coaching girls softball at Azalea Little League for 30 years. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #30 and Order of the Eastern Star #137 in Suffolk, VA. He was most proud of his family and is survived by his wife June, daughters Nicole, Katie (Mike), and Victoria, grandchildren Alexander, Hunter, Victoria, Cole, Keira and Keyona, and sister Victoria (Jack). He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Memorial Service to be held at New Creation United Methodist Church 4320 Bruce Rd Chesapeake Saturday 9/28 at 12pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019