Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aldersgate United Methodist
4320 Bruce Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23321
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
New Creation United Methodist Church
4320 Bruce Rd
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for F. Brinkley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

F. Hill Brinkley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
F. Hill Brinkley Obituary
It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Franklin Hill Brinkley; devoted husband, father and grandfather on August 30. He left surrounded by his family at his home in Las Vegas at the age of 76. Born in Tennessee to John Clifton and Opal Hill Brinkley, he graduated Harriman High School before entering the US Navy. He proudly served 23 years during which he served in Vietnam after having met the love of his life, June, on a blind date in 1967. Hill and June raised 3 girls, Nicole, Katie, and Victoria in Norfolk, VA. After retirement, he graduated Norfolk State University and spent his free time giving back to the community by coaching girls softball at Azalea Little League for 30 years. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #30 and Order of the Eastern Star #137 in Suffolk, VA. He was most proud of his family and is survived by his wife June, daughters Nicole, Katie (Mike), and Victoria, grandchildren Alexander, Hunter, Victoria, Cole, Keira and Keyona, and sister Victoria (Jack). He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Memorial Service to be held at New Creation United Methodist Church 4320 Bruce Rd Chesapeake Saturday 9/28 at 12pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of F.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.