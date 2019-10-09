Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for F. Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

F. Steve Hart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
F. Steve Hart Obituary
Steve passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was born on March 23, 1953 in Norfolk, VA to Sybil Hart and the late Frank Hart. Survivors include his mother, Sybil Hart of Virginia Beach; sister, Lee Ann (Russell) Held of Virginia Beach and a nephew, Tyler Held, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Steve graduated from Bayside High School in 1971. In 1994 he moved to Denver, NC and made his home in Lincolnton, NC. Steve will be remembered for his quick wit, hearty laughter, generous spirit and kind heart. A gathering to share stories will be held at his sister's home in Virginia Beach on October 13, 2019. Send condolences to [email protected]
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of F.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.