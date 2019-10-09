|
Steve passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was born on March 23, 1953 in Norfolk, VA to Sybil Hart and the late Frank Hart. Survivors include his mother, Sybil Hart of Virginia Beach; sister, Lee Ann (Russell) Held of Virginia Beach and a nephew, Tyler Held, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Steve graduated from Bayside High School in 1971. In 1994 he moved to Denver, NC and made his home in Lincolnton, NC. Steve will be remembered for his quick wit, hearty laughter, generous spirit and kind heart. A gathering to share stories will be held at his sister's home in Virginia Beach on October 13, 2019. Send condolences to [email protected]
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019