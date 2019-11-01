|
|
Faith Johnson (nee Scullion), 44, of Virginia Beach, went home to her Lord on October 26, 2019.
Faith was born in Dayton, Ohio but spent most of her life in Virginia. She was the daughter of Joseph F. and Marla A. Scullion III. She was predeceased by her sister, Rose Mary Scullion of Virginia Beach, maternal grandparents Richard and Rosemary Tudor, paternal grandmother Mary Scullion, and Uncle Richard Tudor, all of Dayton. She graduated Green Run HS in 1993. Faith loved crafting, decorating for the holidays, and music. She was a loving, devoted mother to her son Kyle: they were a TEAM!
Left to cherish her memory, in addition to her parents, is her husband of 11 years Robert Johnson; son Kyle Scullion (Erica) of Richmond, grandfather, Joseph F. Scullion Jr. of Dayton, OH; brother Joseph Scullion IV (Suzanne), sister Sarah Lund (Jesse), "stepmother" Sherry Kynaston with brothers and sisters Jamie Xenos, Merlin Kynaston, Danielle Baker, Christopher Kynaston, Jennifer Kynaston, Matthew Kynaston, and Kristi Willard; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews, who loved "Crazy Aunt Faith".
A Celebration of Faith's life will be held at 12pm on Saturday, November 2, at Essential Church, 4020 Ware Neck Dr., VA Beach.
Faith loved her pugs and her kitty, so, in lieu of flowers, the family request expressions sympathy take the form of contributions to Virginia Beach SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 1, 2019