Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Faith Marie Thatcher, 89, passed away April 2, 2020. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts the daughter of the late Lillian Thatcher Sullivan. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Henry and Angelina Thatcher. She was a Corporal in the Women's Army Corps and served during the Korean War. During her time in the Army she was part of the motorcade for General Dwight D. Eisenhower and was a member of the Zambies softball team at Camp Zama, Japan. She later went on to work and then retired as a chef for the Langdon Place Retirement Community in New Hampshire. Faith is survived by her best friend, Joy Gray; and extended family, Jean Leggett, Karen Newton (Mike), Kathy Weber (Gregg), Kelly Bowers, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Holly Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Once her service has been held, it will be available for viewing on our website at www.parrfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be registered there as well.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2020
