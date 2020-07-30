Fay Annette Young, passed away July 27, 2020.
A native of Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Ann Marie Young. She was a member of the former Colonial Avenue United Methodist Church and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her sister Amy Young of Norfolk and her cousins Rick Anderson and family, Steve Anderson, Ricky and Wesley Anderson and their families, and Judy Martin. She also leaves behind many special friends to cherish her memory.
Graveside services will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery on Saturday August 1st at 10:00 A.M. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
. In lieu of flowers please make donations to a charity of your choice
.