Fay Cantrell Atkins, 92, of Norfolk, VA passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020.



Fay was born to Jack and Laura Mae Cantrell on March 16, 1928. She became the beloved wife of the late Dr. Jack Atkins on 10/13/43. Fay is survived by her brother, Ridge Cantrell, her son Tom Atkins and daughter in law Susan DeLaurentis of Washington DC, her daughter Pam Frank and son in law Bob Frank of Fairfax, VA. She has four cherished grandchildren, Dr. Ashley Atkins, Dr. Kristin Atkins, Marc Atkins, and Jonathan Frank. She is survived by five great grandchildren.



When people think of Fay, they think of a sweet smile, a kind word, and a tender touch. She worked along side her husband building the kind of dental practice that made people feel cared for and respected. They enjoyed dancing and traveling and spending time together. They were married for 72 years and even after he passed she always carried a picture of him as a pilot during WW II. She was a devoted wife and mother, a kind and gentle friend, and involved with her church and her community. For years she was a volunteer for Lee's Friends.



A memorial service will be planned during the summer in the Tidewater area. Donations in her memory should be sent to Lee's Friends, 7400 Hampton Blvd, Rm 201, Norfolk, VA. 23505



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store