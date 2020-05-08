Fay Cantrell Atkins
1928 - 2020
Fay Cantrell Atkins, 92, of Norfolk, VA passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020.

Fay was born to Jack and Laura Mae Cantrell on March 16, 1928. She became the beloved wife of the late Dr. Jack Atkins on 10/13/43. Fay is survived by her brother, Ridge Cantrell, her son Tom Atkins and daughter in law Susan DeLaurentis of Washington DC, her daughter Pam Frank and son in law Bob Frank of Fairfax, VA. She has four cherished grandchildren, Dr. Ashley Atkins, Dr. Kristin Atkins, Marc Atkins, and Jonathan Frank. She is survived by five great grandchildren.

When people think of Fay, they think of a sweet smile, a kind word, and a tender touch. She worked along side her husband building the kind of dental practice that made people feel cared for and respected. They enjoyed dancing and traveling and spending time together. They were married for 72 years and even after he passed she always carried a picture of him as a pilot during WW II. She was a devoted wife and mother, a kind and gentle friend, and involved with her church and her community. For years she was a volunteer for Lee's Friends.

A memorial service will be planned during the summer in the Tidewater area. Donations in her memory should be sent to Lee's Friends, 7400 Hampton Blvd, Rm 201, Norfolk, VA. 23505

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Deepest sympathy on the loss of your loved one. Fay was a fine dignified lady and neighbor who will be fondly remembered.
Gordon Dillon
Neighbor
May 9, 2020
y deepest condolences. I will forever remember Fays kindness and grace. I first met her through her husbands business when my family moved from Germany to South Norfolk. They were so kind to all in the family business. My mother and the Atkins became friends. Being a single mother, my mom had little spare money and the Atkins charges were minimal. It amazed Fay, that after we moved to Norfolk, I would ride the bus (& transfer), to make my dental appointments. Her smiling face greeted you often when arriving.
Marion Clarke
Friend
May 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Fay always called and stayed in touch even after years of not seeing each other . I have many fond memories of working with Fay and Dr. Atkins. Love to all of the family!
Mimi Fackler
Coworker
May 8, 2020
when I think of Fay ..I smile....I am sorry for our loss and the pain her family is going through....she will be missed Fay will continue to be a beautiful memory in the hearts of her loved ones...
Pam Flanagan
Friend
