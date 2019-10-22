The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
Fay Harrell Turner


1924 - 2019
Fay Harrell Turner Obituary
Fay Harrell Turner, 94, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away on October 21, 2019.

Born in Eure, North Carolina on December 8, 1924, the daughter of the late Walter and Pearl Harrell, she is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Paul E. Turner. Survived by her daughters, Fay (James) Mauldin and Patsy (Carl) Morrison; son, David Turner; 3 granddaughters; 5 great-grandchildren; and friends.

A visitation will be held on Wed, October 23, 2019 from 10-11am at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia 23502, with services following visitation at 11am. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 22, 2019
