Faye â€œJodyâ€ Barnhill Slaydon, 84, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born in Baker, FL to the late John and Anna Barnhill. She is predeceased by her husband, Hugh B. â€œChuckâ€ Slaydon, Jr.; four brothers, James, John Jr., Earl and Donald; and three sisters, Geraldine, Maudine and Christine. She is survived by two sons, Keith Slaydon and wife Pam and Barry Slaydon; her daughter, Jodi Watson and husband Larry; a sister, Earline Antony; a brother, Willie D. Barnhill and wife Ruth; five grandchildren, Kyle, Haley, Shane, Garrett and Sydney; and many nieces and nephews who loved her. A memorial service will be held 3 P.M. Sunday, February 24, at Redeemer Lutheran Church by the Rev. Pete Grana. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Pyron Chapel Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund at 6498 William Gary Johnson Rd. Baker, FL 32531. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2019