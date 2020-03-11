|
Faye Barco Goodwyn King, 87, of the 6300 block of Granby St., Norfolk, VA, went to be with the Lord on March 8, 2020.
A native of Norfolk, Mrs. King was the daughter of the late Watkins Blount and Hallie Egts Goodwyn.
Mrs. King was a devoted wife and mother. Survivors include her husband of sixty-nine years, Wilson; three children, Vicki K. Weil (Craig) of Norfolk, Renee K. Phipps (Frank) of Fleming Island, FL, and Wilson A. King (Ashley) of Chesapeake; ten grandchildren, Jessica W. Pittman (Andy) of Norfolk, Craig A. Weil, Jr. (Stephanie) of Virginia Beach, Natalie W. Bartlett (David) of Marysville, OH, and Hallie G. Weil of Norfolk, Kristen P. Sutton (Matthew), Kelly P. Baker (Steven), Benjamin W. Phipps, and Zachary B. Phipps, all of Fleming Island, FL; and Matthew W. King and Mitchell W. King of Chesapeake; and fourteen great-grandchildren, Retta and Andrew Pittman, both of Norfolk, Craig III and Millie Weil, both of Virginia Beach, Eva, David Jr., Alan, Wilson, Mathis, and Jesse Bartlett, all of Marysville, OH, Luke, Peter, and Ezra Sutton and Kennedy Baker, all of Fleming Island, FL. She was predeceased by her brother, Watkins B. Goodwyn, III.
A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Friday, March 13, at 2 p.m. with Dr. Hap Struthers officiating under the direction of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Dr. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one's favorite charity. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 11, 2020