Faye Carter Perry

Faye Carter Perry Obituary
Faye Hart Carter Perry, 85, of Suffolk, VA, died Sunday, May 19, 2019. Mrs. Perry was born in Gates County, NC, and was the daughter of the late Stanley Hayes, Sr. and Laura Virginia Jones Carter. Retired from Bank of America, she was a member of Liberty Spring Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Nathan Perry, and by brothers, Stanley Hayes Carter, Jr., Willard Carter, and Forrest Sam Carter. Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Butler of Suffolk; two granddaughters, Jenna Lee Butler of Suffolk and Ashley Hart Butler Carr and husband, Brian, of Baltimore, MD; and her sister, Carolyn Carter Felton and husband, J.C., of Chapel Hill, NC. Also surviving are her two sisters-in-law, Doris Perry of Suffolk and Ellen Perry Jones and husband, Dr. Webb Jones, of Williamsburg, VA; and three nieces, Peggy Carter Riddick and husband, Lawrence, of Hobbsville, NC, Hope Perry of Suffolk, and Diane Felton Smith and husband, Gary, of Zeeland, MI. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 22, at 11:00 a.m. in Liberty Spring Christian Church Cemetery, Suffolk. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Spring Christian Church Food Pantry. Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, NC, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 21, 2019
