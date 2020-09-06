Faye Green Whitlock, 86, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on September 3, 2020. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia, on August 18, 1934, and lived most of her life in Virginia Beach. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 48 years, Elzie Glenn Whitlock; her parents, Robert Judson Green, Jr., and Emilie Ayres Green; and her brother, Robert Judson Green, III. She is survived by their children, Michelle and Charles Olsen, Michael and Kimberly MacKinnon, Melissa and George Byrd; six grandchildren, Lara and Justin Bush, Tamra and David Murray, Tristian Barnes, Rory and Terah Byrd, Stephen and Casey Byrd, and Taylor Byrd; and eleven great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her many friends.Faye graduated from Ocean High School and was a member of the Oceana High School Alumni Association. She received her BFA degree from Barton College (formerly Atlantic Christian College) while raising her three children. She taught choral music for the Virginia Beach School System for twenty-three years, the last twenty at Bayside High School. During that time she earned her MME degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. She was a real estate agent and associate broker with Coldwell Banker Helfant Realty and then went with William E. Wood and Associates, completing additional studies at the University of Virginia.She was an active participant in the local music community, performing in several productions with the Old Dominion Opera Workshop, the Summer Sands Playhouse, and the Virginia Beach Civic Chorus, where she also sang for over ten years. She was also active with the Little Theater of Virginia Beach, directing and producing a number of musical productions, as well as singing in various choirs. In 2005, she began directing the Madrigal Singers Alumni, a small a cappella choral group, performing mainly for retirement homes in the Bayside area, and led that ensemble for fourteen seasons. She supported the major arts activities throughout her life, enjoying the Virginia Opera, the Virginia Symphony, and the Virginia Arts Festival for many years. She also attained her private pilot license and enjoyed flying, sailing, fishing, and working out at Flex Gym.She loved travel - from Sunday afternoon driving explorations to numerous international ventures. Her trips included the Far East, England, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Bahamas, Mexico, and South America - particularly Argentina. In the USA, the driving trips touched all of the contiguous states and frequently included stays at a number of "dude" ranches.After the death of her husband, she became the Chief Executive Officer and Owner of Whitlock Brothers, Inc., expanding the company to its present size.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Red Cross Disaster Fund, 4550 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Condolences may be offered to the family at: