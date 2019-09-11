The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Faye Holden Pearman


1933 - 2019
Faye Holden Pearman Obituary
Faye Pearman passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019 surrounded by family. Faye was born in 1933 in Winston-Salem, NC yet resided in Norfolk the majority of her days. She graduated from Maury High School, married and raised her family in Ghent. She was happily married to Herbert A. Pearman, Sr. from Georgia, a U.S. Navy Veteran who served in World War II and the Korean War. Faye worked within and volunteered for the schools her children attended. Faye loved to travel and was an avid reader. She was a member and multi-term president of the Ghent Garden Club. She was also a member of the Ghent Civic League and the Ghent Business Association. Her true passion was fine antiques and she had an amazing eye for decorating. Faye was happiest with her family, especially her grandchildren who lovingly called her "Gommy".

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Herbert Pearman, Sr.; mother, Lois Stainback; father, Hal Holden; and many close friends including her best friends, Tina Pearman (sister-in-law) and Frances Pucher. Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Carolyn Stainback; and her three sons, Herbert Pearman, Jr. (Joni), Michael Pearman (Connie), and David Pearman(Cathy); and her beloved grandchildren, Dean, Allison, Taylor, Sydney, and Alise; along with many extended family and friends.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of the Berger Goldrich Home of Beth Sholom Village for their loving and amazing care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Beth Sholom Village or a .

A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 14th at 1:00PM, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6309 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk, with a reception open to all at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Norfolk, VA, beginning at 2pm. All are encouraged to share memories and sign the online guest book at WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 11, 2019
