Faye Marie (Hicks) Hayes was born March 5, 1955 in Norfolk and passed away peacefully in her home at Virginia Beach on April 8, 2020.
She is predeceased by her father, Vernon Jackson "Jack" Hicks, Jr. and mother, Clara Faye Roberson Hicks of Chesapeake. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Marie Hayes of San Diego; brothers Randolph Taylor Hicks (Robbin), Vernon Jackson "Jack" Hicks, III; and sisters Margaret Elise Miles (Glenn) & Mary Kaye Pitt (Steve).
After graduating in the Class of 1973 from Indian River High School, Faye Marie worked at Leggett's and was an integral part of the early years at the Robert W. Hayes Company. In addition to serving her community, she was a loving, supportive wife and mother. Faye Marie will always be remembered as a beautiful, kind, gentle, soft-spoken soul with a sweet spirit, sharp wit and playful sense of humor. We will miss her dearly.
A private graveside service will be held at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA or the animal shelter of your choice.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020