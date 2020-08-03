Fe Esperanza Tria Timbol, 69, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Kissimmee, Florida. She was born November 12, 1950 to Alejandro Sr. and Purificacion Timbol in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, Philippines. She received her Masters of Arts and Education from National Teacher's College and Bachelors of Science in Elementary Education from Far Eastern University.
Fe dedicated her life to teaching for 46 years with her last 30 years at St. Pius X School in Norfolk, VA. She loved her students and truly made a difference in their lives. In her eyes, "teaching doesn't pay much, but it has more rewards that money cannot buy". Fe also enjoyed traveling as she had visited over 30 countries. Aside from teaching and traveling, Fe took pleasure in cooking, dancing, and spending time with her grand nieces and nephews.
In addition to being preceded in death by her parents, Fe was preceded in death by her brothers, Alejandro "Boy" Timbol Jr.& Ponciano "Kin" Oida (brother-in-law) and her sister, Carmen Timbol. Left to cherish her memory are her brother and sister, Josefino Timbol Sr. and Cecilia Oida; nieces and nephew, Maricel Oida-Soliven, Maria Cristina "Jing" Timbol, Maria "Tess" Cruz, and Josefino "Jun" Timbol Jr.; grand nieces and nephews, Kayla "KC" Young, Keilana Soliven, Alyx Cruz, Xyla Cruz, Liyo Cruz, and Mikayla Timbol.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Dr. Virginia Beach. A funeral mass service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Pius X Church, 7800 Halprin Dr. Norfolk. Please arrive 30 minutes early to practice social distancing measures. In lieu of flowers, please visit the obituary section at altmeyerfh.com
to leave a contribution in memory of Fe. For those unable to attend, the funeral mass will be streamed live on piusxparish.org
and condolences may be mailed to 3250 S Indiana Ave. St. Cloud, FL 34769.