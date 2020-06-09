Felice Mae Saks, 86, died peacefully at home with her family at her side. She is a Norfolk native and the daughter of the late Abram and Jennie Levenstein Abram and was preceded in death by her husband Harvey Saks and her son Jules A. Stern.
She was a graduate of Maury High School, West Hampton College and earned her Masters Degree In English from Old Dominion University. She retired from Tidewater Community College as a professor of English and public speaking after 30 years employment. She was a member of Ohef Sholom Congregation.
Her love of poetry, literature, Stephen Sondheim, and "Casablanca" will be long remembered. But above all, she will be remembered for her kindness and compassion.
Survivors include her loving daughter Alison Stern-Dunyak and her son-in-law James Dunyak and her grandson, Alexander H. Dunyak, all of Cambridge, Massachusetts and several cousins and countless friends.
A Graveside Funeral Service will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 3:00 PM. Rabbi Rosalin Mandelberg will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders, TCC Educational Foundation or the charity of the donor's choice.
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk chapel is handling arrangements.
She was a graduate of Maury High School, West Hampton College and earned her Masters Degree In English from Old Dominion University. She retired from Tidewater Community College as a professor of English and public speaking after 30 years employment. She was a member of Ohef Sholom Congregation.
Her love of poetry, literature, Stephen Sondheim, and "Casablanca" will be long remembered. But above all, she will be remembered for her kindness and compassion.
Survivors include her loving daughter Alison Stern-Dunyak and her son-in-law James Dunyak and her grandson, Alexander H. Dunyak, all of Cambridge, Massachusetts and several cousins and countless friends.
A Graveside Funeral Service will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 3:00 PM. Rabbi Rosalin Mandelberg will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders, TCC Educational Foundation or the charity of the donor's choice.
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk chapel is handling arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 9, 2020.