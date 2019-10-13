|
|
We will always remember Phillip as the smiling son and brother who could always be found laughing and cracking jokes with his father, and taking care of his twin sisters. He had such a genuine soul, always trying to help anyone and everyone who needed his help, including every cat and dog he came in contact with. When you needed someone to be there, someone to make you laugh, someone to just sit with you, he was always there. Although he is not here with us, we find comfort knowing that he is with his dad smiling down on us. His presence and impact can still be felt by the people whose lives he touched. We love and remember him today on his two-year memorial. He will live in our hearts forever. We Love you.
Mom, Kim and Toniann
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019