Felicidad "Phyllis" Fajotina, 71, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020.
She was born in the Philippines on August 29, 1948, the daughter of the late Jesus and Adelina Fajotina. She is preceded in death by her sister, Beth Marie Fajotina. Left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Vernon (Renata), Willie and Jesus, Jr.; sisters, Josephine Wilder (Jim) and Angelina Hines; nephews, Bryan, Randy, Willie and Brendan; nieces, Shawn, Michelle, Kassi and Elisa and extended family and friends.
Phyllis was a graduate of Norfolk High School as well as Norfolk Business College. She enjoyed spending time outdoors at the beach and tending to her garden. A proud homeowner, Felicidad loved hosting gatherings in her house. She treated her nephews and nieces like they were her own children. Family meant everything to her.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 13th, 2020 from 4-8 PM at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. VA Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23502. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Gregory the Great at 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd., VA Beach, VA 23462 on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10 AM. A burial will follow the mass at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens and a reception will be held following the burial at Woodlawn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020