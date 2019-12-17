The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Rosary
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Felicitas Felipe Abadam Obituary
Felicitas Felipe Abadam, 80, passed away December 15, 2019. She was a native of San Manuel, Pangasinan, Philippines and was the daughter of the late Quirino Castro Felipe and Faustina Pascual Felipe. Felicitas was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, Portsmouth and retired as a seamstress with Haynes Furniture.

She is survived by her loving husband, Benjamin C. Abadam; daughter, BJ Abadam; sons, Albert F. and Charles F. Abadam; sisters, Herminia F. Felipe and Celedonia F. Felipe; brothers, Julito, Oscar and Eldon Felipe; and grandson, Aaron D. Taylor.

The Holy Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. The family invites you to join them immediately following for a reception at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service on Thursday and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 17, 2019
