On August 23, 2018 we lost Felix C. Alfonso Sr, the center of our family. We gather together to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his passing. The first Thanksgiving, the first Christmas, the first Birthdays, the first anniversary without him reminds us how much we love him and how much we miss him. We carry his memory with us in the single most important lesson he gave us; love your family. Dad, we know you are always with us. You are warmly remembered and deeply loved.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019