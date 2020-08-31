1/1
Felix Dorough
1933 - 2020
Felix Dorough, born January 24th, 1933, passed away August 29th, 2020 in Williamsburg, VA.

Felix was born in Frisco City, Alabama, a short distance away from Harper Lee's home of "To Kill A Mockingbird". The first thirteen years of his life were much as Ms. Lee describes, but at age 14 he entered Georgia Military Academy in Atlanta. After graduating as valedictorian of the class of 1951, he entered the US Military Academy in West Point, NY.

Upon graduation in 1955, Felix entered the Air Force and spent the next four years in Germany and France, in various air intelligence positions. Then in the fall of 1960, he entered the US Foreign Service, Department of State. Over the next 27 years, he served in Mexico, Yugoslavia (Croatia), Moscow, Spain, Brussels, and three tours in The State Department in Washington. After retiring as a Counselor for Science and Technology with the US Mission to the EC in February 1987, Felix joined the International Staff at NATO, Brussels, where he served until 1996.

Returning to the US in the summer of 1998, Felix and his beloved wife, Jeanne Abbott Dorough, took up residence at Kingsmill in Williamsburg. Sadly, Jeanne passed away in March 2014. Felix is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth of Virginia Beach, and Cecily of Williamsburg; and three wonderful grandchildren, Cody, Ben, and Emma Scott. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 30, 2020
Felix was a gentleman both on and off the golf course. He always had a smile for those he spoke with, and always maintained a positive attitude. I will miss his camaraderie as a fellow Odd Lots golfer and as a fellow alumnus of the US Military Academy at West Point. He spoke fondly of his two daughters, and I wish both and their families comfort and peace in these days of grief and mourning.
Len Shartzer
Friend
August 30, 2020
Good memories of the early days of military life in Ramstein when we were very young, and played golf whenever, but that was so long ago.
Vera Crews
Friend
