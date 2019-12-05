The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:30 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View Map
Felix Manuel "Chito" Isip Jr.

AKCM Felix Manuel "Chito" Isip, Jr., USN (Retired), 75, of Virginia Beach, VA, died on December 3, 2019.

Born in Pampanga, Philippines, he was retired Master Chief Aviation Storekeeper from the U.S. Navy after 27 years of service. He was a member of the PLC, Victory Daylight Masonic Lodge No. 1778, Scottish Rite, Khedive Shrine Temple and their Scooter Patrol, and Dayuhan.

Felix "Chito" was predeceased by his parents, Felix Tiongco Isip, Sr., and Julia Manuel Isip and his sisters, Paz Isip Cosme and Maria Rita Isip Thompson. Left to cherish his memory are his best friend and wife of 43 years, Ann Isip; daughter, Monika Isip; son, Nicholas Isip (Leiann); and three grandchildren, Carlito Isip, Nicolayda Wilda-Gomez, and Daisy Wilda-Isip. In addition, he is survived by his sisters, Socorro and Nilda Isip of Floridablanca, Pampanga and Lota Isip Raymond (Joseph) of Auckland, New Zealand; and niece, Isabel. He was also blessed with many other wonderful family members and friends, both locally and around the world.

A Masonic Service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Friday, Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m. The family will receive friends following the service until 9 p.m. The memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 5, 2019
