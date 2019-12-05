|
AKCM Felix Manuel "Chito" Isip, Jr., USN (Retired), 75, of Virginia Beach, VA, died on December 3, 2019.
Born in Pampanga, Philippines, he was retired Master Chief Aviation Storekeeper from the U.S. Navy after 27 years of service. He was a member of the PLC, Victory Daylight Masonic Lodge No. 1778, Scottish Rite, Khedive Shrine Temple and their Scooter Patrol, and Dayuhan.
Felix "Chito" was predeceased by his parents, Felix Tiongco Isip, Sr., and Julia Manuel Isip and his sisters, Paz Isip Cosme and Maria Rita Isip Thompson. Left to cherish his memory are his best friend and wife of 43 years, Ann Isip; daughter, Monika Isip; son, Nicholas Isip (Leiann); and three grandchildren, Carlito Isip, Nicolayda Wilda-Gomez, and Daisy Wilda-Isip. In addition, he is survived by his sisters, Socorro and Nilda Isip of Floridablanca, Pampanga and Lota Isip Raymond (Joseph) of Auckland, New Zealand; and niece, Isabel. He was also blessed with many other wonderful family members and friends, both locally and around the world.
A Masonic Service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Friday, Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m. The family will receive friends following the service until 9 p.m. The memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:
