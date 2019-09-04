The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Colonial Grove Memorial Park
3445 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ferdinand Guinto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ferdinand Cruz Guinto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ferdinand Cruz Guinto Obituary
Ferdinand Cruz Guinto, 51, of Virginia Beach went to be with the Lord. Family and friends called him "Bong."

His last 2 years of life were spent in Hawaii with his sisters. Bong was born in Orion, Bataan, Philippines. He was the son of Fermin and Anita Guinto. He left the Philippines to join the U.S. Navy, in which he proudly served from 1991-1995. Left to cherish his memory are his children Tanya or "Nikkie" and Jeremy Guinto; and his siblings Kiko, Cherrie, Nene, Jun, Feddie, Felix and Bing.

The funeral service will take place on Friday evening, September 6th at 7 PM at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel. The graveside service will take place on Saturday, September 7th at 11 AM at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Both are located at 3445 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23456

In lieu of flowers, the family request expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Pulmonary Hypertension at www.phassociation.org/donate. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ferdinand's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now