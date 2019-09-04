|
|
Ferdinand Cruz Guinto, 51, of Virginia Beach went to be with the Lord. Family and friends called him "Bong."
His last 2 years of life were spent in Hawaii with his sisters. Bong was born in Orion, Bataan, Philippines. He was the son of Fermin and Anita Guinto. He left the Philippines to join the U.S. Navy, in which he proudly served from 1991-1995. Left to cherish his memory are his children Tanya or "Nikkie" and Jeremy Guinto; and his siblings Kiko, Cherrie, Nene, Jun, Feddie, Felix and Bing.
The funeral service will take place on Friday evening, September 6th at 7 PM at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel. The graveside service will take place on Saturday, September 7th at 11 AM at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Both are located at 3445 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23456
In lieu of flowers, the family request expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Pulmonary Hypertension at www.phassociation.org/donate. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 4, 2019