|
|
Chesapeake - Fern Simmons Spiers, 89, widow of almost 61 years to Norfleet W. Spiers, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was the youngest of 13 siblings of the late Charlie A. and Estelle Ansall Simmons of who she has been predeceased by 7 brothers and 5 sisters. She was a retired civil service employee from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard who worked in payroll of the comptroller department. Mrs. Spiers was a Baptist.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Kenneth W. Spiers of Suffolk; two grandchildren, Shaun K. Spiers and Chad A. Spiers; two great-grandchildren, Andrew Spiers and Nathan Spiers and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 am, April 8, 2020 at Spring Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 4240 Park Place Ct. Glen Allen, VA 23060. Condolences may be posted at www.rwbakerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 8, 2020