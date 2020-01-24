|
|
Fidelino Ramirez Dulay, 80 passed away January 16, 2020 while visiting in the Philippines.
Mr. Dulay was born in Nueva Ecija, Philippines and joined the U.S. Navy and brought his family to the United States. After 30 years of service, he retired from the U.S. Navy and then again from Civil Service at the Naval Supply Center. He received degrees in Business Management, Merchandising and Transportation Management from Tidewater Community College.
He was preceded in death by his wife Blesilda Dulay and a brother Pedro Dulay.
Survivors include his 3 children Edwin Dulay, Rowena Campbell and husband Walter Campbell, Elma Brein and husband Dr. Jonathan Brein; 5 grandchildren Edwin T. Dulay, Ryann Campbell, Hannah Brein, Ashley Brein and Matthew Campbell; and a great granddaughter Blessie Mahal Dulay.
The family will receive friends at Smith & Williams Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel 4889 Princess Anne Road on Sunday, January 26 from 3 to 5p.m.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, January 27, 1:00p.m. at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home with interment to follow at Rosewood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to or a charity of one's choosing. Friends may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 24, 2020