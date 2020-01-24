The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home
4889 Princess Anne Road
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fidelino Dulay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fidelino Ramirez Dulay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fidelino Ramirez Dulay Obituary
Fidelino Ramirez Dulay, 80 passed away January 16, 2020 while visiting in the Philippines.

Mr. Dulay was born in Nueva Ecija, Philippines and joined the U.S. Navy and brought his family to the United States. After 30 years of service, he retired from the U.S. Navy and then again from Civil Service at the Naval Supply Center. He received degrees in Business Management, Merchandising and Transportation Management from Tidewater Community College.

He was preceded in death by his wife Blesilda Dulay and a brother Pedro Dulay.

Survivors include his 3 children Edwin Dulay, Rowena Campbell and husband Walter Campbell, Elma Brein and husband Dr. Jonathan Brein; 5 grandchildren Edwin T. Dulay, Ryann Campbell, Hannah Brein, Ashley Brein and Matthew Campbell; and a great granddaughter Blessie Mahal Dulay.

The family will receive friends at Smith & Williams Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel 4889 Princess Anne Road on Sunday, January 26 from 3 to 5p.m.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, January 27, 1:00p.m. at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home with interment to follow at Rosewood Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to or a charity of one's choosing. Friends may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fidelino's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -