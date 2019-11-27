|
|
Filipinas "Lily" Olay Reyes, 78, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on November 22, 2019.
Born in Manila, Philippines, she was a member of Our Lady of Namacpacan (LONA).
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Roger A. Reyes; sons, Rogelio O. Reyes and wife, Mary Ann S, Ikevinson O. Reyes and wife, Kimberly, Ferdinand O. Reyes and wife, Shannon, and Nolan O. Reyes and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Lauren Wall and husband Conner, Kellan, Ikevinson Jr., Brian, Joshua, Zachary, Madison, Meghan, and Oscar Reyes; and great-granddaughters, Liliana and Blake.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Friday, Nov. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 27, 2019