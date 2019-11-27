The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Filipinas Reyes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Filipinas Olay "Lily" Reyes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Filipinas Olay "Lily" Reyes Obituary
Filipinas "Lily" Olay Reyes, 78, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on November 22, 2019.

Born in Manila, Philippines, she was a member of Our Lady of Namacpacan (LONA).

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Roger A. Reyes; sons, Rogelio O. Reyes and wife, Mary Ann S, Ikevinson O. Reyes and wife, Kimberly, Ferdinand O. Reyes and wife, Shannon, and Nolan O. Reyes and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Lauren Wall and husband Conner, Kellan, Ikevinson Jr., Brian, Joshua, Zachary, Madison, Meghan, and Oscar Reyes; and great-granddaughters, Liliana and Blake.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Friday, Nov. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Filipinas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -