Florante Catahan

I met Florante in 1984 at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. We worked together in Shop 38 and our whole group of apprentices had lots of laughs through the years of school and working. I saw him many times while he was on the Tiger Team in Building 184 before he retired. I am very sorry for your loss. He was a great guy and I know he will be truly missed. May God's pease and comfort be with your family during this difficult time.

Grace Muehlbauer

Coworker