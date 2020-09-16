Florante Catahan

On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Florante Catanghal Catahan, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 70. Florante was born in Calumpit, Bulacan, Phillipines to Augusto Catahan and Felicidad (Catanghal) Catahan. He joined the United States Navy in 1975, then transferred to the Reserves in 1984. Of his militarial accomplishments, he was duly initiated into the Solemn Mysteries of the Ancient Order of the Deep while a crewman for the U.S.S. Okinawa (LPH-3) on May 2, 1980 as well as an honored member of the original illustrous navy crew which commissioned the U.S.S. Shenandoah (AD-44). He was awarded a commemorative certificate for this commissioning on August, 15, 1983. (At the time of the latter event, he was MM1.) He remained steadfast in his commitment to supporting the Navy, working for the Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a member of the "Tiger Team" until his retirement on December 23, 2012.
He is survived by his wife Gloria Catahan, daughters Joan and Jeanette, and son Jay. Gloria and Florante were married on June 7, 1976 and shared 44 years of marriage. He is forever loved and will never be forgotten by his friends and family.
